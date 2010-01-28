Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:33 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Russia's Kudrin calls for global currency regulation

Thu Jan 28, 2010 11:33am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global currency regulation rather than capital controls will help emerging economies through the crisis, Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Thursday. "The 1998 (Russian crisis) had shown that capital controls are not very efficient during the crisis. Shadow exchange is growing and the outflows persist. Our strategy now is a more responsible macroeconomic policy," he said.

"In this global crisis we also felt the need for regulation of global reserve currencies," he added.

(Writing by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Lin Noueihed)
 