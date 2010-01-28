Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:30 EST
Greek PM, EU commissioner in Davos talks: source

Thu Jan 28, 2010 2:48pm EST
 
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou is to meet European Monetary Affairs Commissioner Joaquin Almunia on the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum on Thursday evening, an EU source said.

The meeting came after a day in which the premium on Greek debt hit a record high since joining the euro, and the euro slipped against major currencies due to market jitters over Athens' ability to bring down its huge budget deficit.

The European Union executive is due to issue its verdict in early February on Greece's three-year stability program aimed at bringing down the deficit from 12.7 percent last year to below 3 percent by the end of 2012.

(reporting by Paul Taylor, editing by Niclas Mika)
 