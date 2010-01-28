Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:34 EST
Russia's Kudrin says E.Siberian tax breaks to stay

Thu Jan 28, 2010 1:12pm EST
 
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Russia will maintain the zero export duty for oil extracted from East Siberian oil fields but a government working group will review the list of fields, Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Thursday.

"On the whole the state policy regarding the East Siberian oil stays. We are ready to levy a different export duty," Kudrin told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

"We just need to establish the (duty) rate and it will depend on the economics of a particular field."

(Writing by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Lin Noueihed)
 