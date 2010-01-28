Corrected: Russia's Kudrin: E.Siberian tax breaks to stay

(Corrects to show Kudrin referring to tax breaks not zero duty)

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Russia will maintain tax breaks for oil extracted from East Siberian oil fields but a government working group will review the list of eligible fields, Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Thursday.

"On the whole the state policy regarding the East Siberian oil stays. We are ready to levy a different export duty," Kudrin told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.