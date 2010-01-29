Factbox: The debt dragon stirs in G20 countries

(Reuters) - Governments around the world have been forced to dig deep

to shield their economies from the global financial crisis, but now face a

potentially crippling debt burden which could drag on growth for years to come.

The World Economic Forum put the prospect of deteriorating government

finances pushing economies into fully-fledged debt crises at the top of its list

of global economic risks in 2010.

The International Monetary Fund estimates government debt in advanced G20

economies will outstrip the size of economic output this year and could push up