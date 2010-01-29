Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:32 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Factbox: The debt dragon stirs in G20 countries

Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:31am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

(Reuters) - Governments around the world have been forced to dig deep

to shield their economies from the global financial crisis, but now face a

potentially crippling debt burden which could drag on growth for years to come.

The World Economic Forum put the prospect of deteriorating government

finances pushing economies into fully-fledged debt crises at the top of its list

of global economic risks in 2010.

The International Monetary Fund estimates government debt in advanced G20

economies will outstrip the size of economic output this year and could push up

long-term interest rates by 2 percentage points, although developing nations are   Continued...
 