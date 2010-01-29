Allianz exec says Swiss Life is not good fit

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - A top Allianz executive said on Friday that insurer Swiss Life, which has been rumored as a possible target, would not be a good fit for Europe's largest insurer.

Asked whether Swiss Life would be a good fit for Allianz (ALVG.DE: Quote), Joachim Faber, who head the Global Investors division of Allianz, said "I don't think so. We are not looking for big acquisitions."