Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:31 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Allianz exec says Swiss Life is not good fit

Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:45am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - A top Allianz executive said on Friday that insurer Swiss Life, which has been rumored as a possible target, would not be a good fit for Europe's largest insurer.

Asked whether Swiss Life would be a good fit for Allianz (ALVG.DE: Quote), Joachim Faber, who head the Global Investors division of Allianz, said "I don't think so. We are not looking for big acquisitions."

(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Jon Boyle)
 