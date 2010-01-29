Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:32 EST
Highlights from Rethinking Government Assistance panel at WEF

Fri Jan 29, 2010 6:42am EST
 
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Following are highlights from the Rethinking Government Assistance Panel at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos on Friday.

JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET, PRESIDENT, EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

On U.S. authorities saying a strong dollar is in U.S. interest:

"I fully agree."

"We underestimated, in my opinion, that we were very close to a full-fledged depression...

"The governments put on the table a necessary level of taxpayer risk which was necessary to avoid depression...

"We had a global problem ... we have to find a global solution...

"We are fortunate in this period because we have a consensus ... there is a consensus that global finance appears to be fragile to an extent that was underestimated before...

"If we want to create jobs as soon as possible, we need confidence ... to get confidence you need to have a credible past to get back to normal   Continued...
 