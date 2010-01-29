Highlights from Rethinking Government Assistance panel at WEF

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Following are highlights from the Rethinking Government Assistance Panel at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos on Friday.

JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET, PRESIDENT, EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

On U.S. authorities saying a strong dollar is in U.S. interest:

"I fully agree."

"We underestimated, in my opinion, that we were very close to a full-fledged depression...

"The governments put on the table a necessary level of taxpayer risk which was necessary to avoid depression...

"We had a global problem ... we have to find a global solution...

"We are fortunate in this period because we have a consensus ... there is a consensus that global finance appears to be fragile to an extent that was underestimated before...