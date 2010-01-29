Greece meets IMF, finmin says not seeking aid

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Greece was meeting the International Monetary Fund at the World Economic Forum but its finance minister told Reuters it was not seeking financial aid.

George Papaconstantinou was meeting with IMF Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn around 1100 GMT on Friday on the sidelines of the WEF here in Davos.

Asked by Reuters ahead of the session if Greece was not at the stage of seeking IMF financial help, he said: "Yes."