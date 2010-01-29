Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:31 EST
Highlights: Greek ministers' and EU comments at WEF

Fri Jan 29, 2010 6:41am EST
 
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Following are highlights of Greek ministers' comments at a meeting with media leaders during the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos on Friday.

Additionally, EU Monetary Affairs Commissioner Almunia spoke to television media in Davos.

EU MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER JOAQUIN ALMUNIA

To Reuters:

Almunia confirmed he had discussed the Greek deficit-cutting plan with Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on the sidelines of the WEF on Thursday evening.

"The (Greek) program has very ambitious targets."

Asked whether they were realistic, he said:

"That depends on political determination. I think the new element we have seen in these days is the full political determination."

Interview on Reuters Insider television:   Continued...
 