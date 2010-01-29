Strong U.S. Q4 growth no reason to pop champagne: Summers

By Krista Hughes and Natsuko Waki

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - An acceleration in U.S. economic growth at the end of last year is good news but no reason to break out the champagne given high unemployment, a top White House economic advisor said on Friday.

The U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-expected 5.7 percent pace in the fourth quarter, the quickest in more than six years, as businesses made less-aggressive cuts to inventories and stepped up spending.

The robust performance closed out a year in which the economy contracted 2.4 percent, the biggest decline since 1946.

"It confirms what we have recognized. It created a basis for economic growth. It certainly doesn't suggest we are in any position to pop champagne corks," Larry Summers, director of the White House National Economic Council, told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We have a profoundly serious problem of unemployment and slow growth in middle income (families). We need to do a lot more. First comes GDP growth, then comes the number of hours people work, then comes the level of employment, then comes the level of unemployment. We have a long way to go."

He urged financial institutions to stop taking excessive risks and leverage and said regulators must close loopholes and arbitrage opportunities to prevent another crisis.

"At the center of regulation are some clear imperatives. It has to be basic protection for consumers, there's got to be a system where we recognize we can't have a fail-safe system. There has to be an end to loopholes and regulatory arbitrages," he said.