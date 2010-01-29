AIG filing casts doubt on "limited exposure" claim

By Matthew Goldstein - Analysis

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A controversial regulatory filing detailing the federal bailout of American International Group Inc (AIG.N: Quote) could put the spotlight back on the former executive who headed the division most responsible for the insurer's near collapse in September 2008.

The five-page filing raises questions about some of Joseph Cassano's prior statements that AIG had "limited exposure" to the subprime housing market, even though AIG had written insurance contracts on some $62 billion of mortgage-related securities held by 16 big U.S. and European banks.

An unredacted version of the document, which AIG formally made public on Friday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reveals that 14 percent of the 178 mortgage-related securities AIG had insured were originated by Wall Street banks after 2005.

The combined face value of the 25 securities AIG agreed to insure after 2005 was about $19 billion, or roughly 30 percent of the total face value of the entire portfolio of troubled mortgage-related securities the Federal Reserve of New York assumed in its bailout of AIG.

And of those 25 securities, 7 were tranches or pieces of two big collateralized debt obligations called Triaxx Prime 2006-1 and Triaxx Prime 2006-2, according to the filing. The CDOs, which went to market in the second-half of 2006, had a combined value of $5.8 billion.

HOUSING EXPOSURE

The Triaxx CDOs, both highly-rated at the beginning, now carry junk bond ratings from Moody's Investors Service. AIG insured all, but a small sliver of the CDOs against the risk of default, according to the filing and a prospectus for one of the deals.