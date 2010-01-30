Etihad Airways reiterates to make profit in 2011

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways chief executive James Hogan reiterated on Saturday the airline is set to make a profit in 2011.

The national carrier of the world's third largest oil exporter has pushed back a profitability target by a year as the financial crisis had hit yields and the global flu pandemic had slowed passenger traffic.

"Out profit target is 2011," Hogan told Reuters Insider television on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The six-year old airline competes with Dubai's Emirates EMAIR.UL and Qatar Airways.