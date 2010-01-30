FSB's Draghi says no discussion of bank levy

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Bankers meeting regulators behind closed doors in Davos on Saturday did not discuss a global banking levy, the head of the Financial Stability Board said on Saturday.

"This was not discussed," Mario Draghi said after the meeting.

Larry Summers, a top White House economic advisor said bankers and regulators had held vigorous discussions.

"We had good conversations ... It is good to increase the level of understanding," he said.

The Financial Times reported on Saturday increasing industry support for a global bank wind-down fund.

The FSB was established to develop and implement strong regulatory and supervisory policies to enhance financial stability.