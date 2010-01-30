India's Infosys rides early recovery wave

By Ben Hirschler

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - India's Infosys Technologies (INFY.BO: Quote) finds itself in a sweet spot as recovery hopes take hold, with customers showing a new urgency to outsource operations, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

India's No. 2 outsourcer was hit hard early in the downturn, reflecting its heavy exposure to the United States and financial services. But it is now coming out of the trough ahead of many other international companies.

"You are seeing a pent-up demand of projects coming our way," Kris Gopalakrishnan told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

"Companies do not want to increase their fixed costs so they want to outsource," he added.

Infosys, a trendsetter for the $60 billion Indian outsourcing sector, raised its annual sales forecast on January 12 after a strong quarter to December.

That performance underlines a key theme echoed by many speakers at the WEF meeting in Davos this week -- emerging market economies and companies are growing much faster than those in the developed world.

Gopalakrishnan said prices, which had fallen in the downturn, had now stabilized but were "very unlikely" to increase for the rest of this year at least.