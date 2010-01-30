FSB's Draghi says mulling bank failure agency

By Krista Hughes and Natsuko Waki

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global regulators are working on proposals for a central agency to manage bank failures, Financial Stability Board chief Mario Draghi said on Saturday.

"We want to have an authority or an agency which has the power, the funds, the budget and the competence to manage failure in an orderly way," he said in an interview with Reuters Insider television.

Draghi said bankers and regulators meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos had agreed that measures on bank capital, liquidity and legal structures, such as splitting off banks' trading operations, should be coordinated globally.

"We have to have a common floor and each country should be free to be, in a sense, more demanding than the common floor, each country should be free to be tougher vis a vis certain banks than the common floor. Not weaker," he said.

"I'm getting a sense that the industry is understanding more about the systemic implications, more than in the past."

Countries like Britain and the United States have already come up with their own bank plans, with the U.S. proposing limits to banks' size and trading activities.

The FSB, which aims to report back on recommendations to handle "too big to fail" banks in June, has welcomed the U.S. proposals but said they were among a range of options the FSB was already considering.