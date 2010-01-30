China cbank targets smooth growth of loans, economy

By Tamora Vidaillet

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's central bank stands ready to take more steps this year to ensure rapid lending growth does not cause the economy to overheat, a senior official told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

Zhu Min, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, also said recent steps to rein in credit were an appropriate response to that problem and did not signal a departure from the country's relatively loose policy stance.

"We are very carefully managing loan growth this year to slow down the path of loan growth and to make sure that investment will be at a smooth level to avoid overheating," Zhu said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

"We will guide - we don't want to use the word control because they (the banks) are commercial entities - the market and we would like to see smooth loan growth and smooth growth," he said in an interview.

Fears that China, the world's third-largest economy, may tighten monetary policy further spooked global financial markets on Tuesday after Beijing ordered some banks to comply immediately with a planned increase in reserves.

Chinese banks extended 1.45 trillion yuan ($212 billion) in new loans during the first 19 days of the year as they scrambled to front-load lending, according to a report in the 21st Century Business Herald.

Earlier this month, the central bank guided up the yield on its three-month bills for the second time this year, signaling its concerns over inflationary pressures and asset bubbles.