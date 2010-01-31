A week of tense bankers, recovery hopes, star gazers

By Martin Howell

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The top executive was on a roll -- Barack Obama didn't know what he was doing, he didn't understand business, he didn't realize knee-jerk pronouncements could destroy jobs.

It was a private, five-minute, expletive-filled tirade against the president for this reporter's benefit. Welcome to one aspect of the World Economic Forum's annual schmoozefest.

This unique event -- a gathering of several thousand of the members of the world's business and political elites for debate, dealmaking and a fair amount of partying in a ski resort in the Alps -- is in many ways an annual celebration for capitalists.

But this is a very dysfunctional family.

For the second successive year, the recriminations arising from the financial crisis were a dominant theme.

Sure, the global economy looks better - people are no longer talking about financial Armageddon, while some CEOs are talking about investing more, buying companies and even hiring.

But many times when executives talked about a recovery, they also used words like "fragile" and then mumbled about whether the battle between bankers and politicians could upset it all.