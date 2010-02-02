Australia faces private equity "chill": Schwarzman

By Martin Howell

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Australia will find it very difficult to attract new private equity investments while a tax dispute remains unresolved, warned Stephen Schwarzman, the chief executive of one of the most powerful private equity firms, Blackstone Group (BX.N: Quote).

In an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Schwarzman said a standoff between the Australian Taxation office and U.S. buyout group TPG TPG.UL over the tax treatment of the A$1.58 billion ($1.42 billion) profit it made selling out of department store group Myer (MYR.AX: Quote) has had an impact on the investment climate.

"What it will do of course will be to dramatically chill any future investment until this matter is resolved one way or the other," said Schwarzman.

He said there appeared to be disagreement in the government in Australia as to how their laws apply.

Carlyle Group CYL.UL co-founder David Rubenstein, who also attended the forum that ended on Sunday, declined to comment on the subject.

Other private equity company executives at Davos said it was unclear if the tax question would become a longer-term issue.

Australia's government trade agency has been gathering opinion from major global buyout firms to see if they are deterred from investing in Australia after the country's tax office hit TPG with a large tax bill on the Myer deal.