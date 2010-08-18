Murray loving life without a coach

By Simon Evans

MASON, Ohio (Reuters) - Britain's Andy Murray said he is enjoying life without a coach after winning the Toronto Masters with just the help of notes from his mother.

Murray sacked his long-time coach Miles Maclagan last month and then promptly beat rivals Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer in Canada last week.

"I felt good last week, it has only been a few weeks that I've been on my own. I played very well last week. Whether it is to do with having a coach or not, I don't know, but I played some of my best tennis last week and definitely felt like I had improved since Wimbledon," he said.

Murray has established himself in the top four in the world but has yet to win a Grand Slam event.

While he is in a strong position to end that wait at the U.S. Open at the end of August, Murray said he will definitely play the year's final Grand Slam without a coach.

"I'm not going to have a coach before the U.S. Open that's for sure and then I have got a break after that where I will sit down and think about what I want but I don't want to rush into choosing someone," he said.

"It is a big responsibility, it's a big decision, you spend a lot of time with them, a lot of weeks with them and you want the relationship to last as long as possible. You need to think long and hard about it," he said, adding that he might use a coach for 20-25 weeks of the year rather than 30-40 weeks as in the past.