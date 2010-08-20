Murray annoyed with Cincinnati timing

By Simon Evans

MASON, Ohio (Reuters) - Britain's Andy Murray, who lost his Cincinnati Masters quarter-final to American Mardy Fish Friday, was disappointed that tournament organizers had given him three consecutive starts in the midday heat.

Murray, who won in Toronto last week, has played eight games in 10 days, all of them between noon and three p.m. local time. The on-court temperature Friday was more than 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

After Thursday's win over Latvian Ernests Gulbis, Murray asked organizers if he could be given a later slot.

"If you ask for a late match and you're put on first, that's not...that's pretty...," said Murray, hesitating and picking his words carefully. "I don't ever request really when to play. I don't make many demands at all during the tournaments."

The world number four said organizers had told him he needed to start at midday as Fish was playing in the doubles competition later Friday.

"They said that because Fish had to play doubles they wanted us to play early. But I'm not sure, the way the tennis works, I don't think matches should be scheduled around the doubles because it's the singles that's on the TV," the Scot told reporters.

Murray left the court after the first set, which he won on a tie-break, to cool down in the locker room and received medical attention before returning and losing the second 6-1.