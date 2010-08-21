Nadal says must improve for chance at U.S. Open

By Simon Evans

MASON, Ohio (Reuters) - World number one Rafa Nadal, searching for his first U.S. Open title, says he has to improve rapidly to have a chance of glory at Flushing Meadows later this month.

Nadal was knocked out of the Cincinnati Masters by Marcos Baghdatis on Friday, the Cypriot winning the quarter-final 6-4 4-6 6-4.

"My game can improve, that's for sure. It must improve if I really want to have chances to have some opportunity in a week or so in New York," Nadal told reporters after the loss.

The U.S. Open starts on August 30 and Nadal has already targeted his backhand as his problem area.

"I have one week to keep working, keep practicing hard and that's what I am going to try -- to keep improving my confidence with the backhand," he said.

Nadal made 41 unforced errors against Baghdatis, including a surprising 22 on his stronger forehand, but he said that was probably due to him protecting his backhand.

"If my backhand improves all my game will improve," he said. "My movement is going to improve a lot because I won't have to cover the backhand with the forehand and so I will cover positions better on the court.