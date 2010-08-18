Sharapova out of Montreal, hopes to be fit for U.S. Open

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova has pulled out of this week's WTA tournament in Montreal with a heel injury, the Russian said on Monday.

Sharapova hurt her foot in the Cincinnati Open final defeat against Kim Clijsters on Sunday but was hoping the injury would heal ahead of the final grand slam of the year, the U.S. Open starting on August 30.

"I felt some pain in my foot late in the second set which kind of scared me so I have been forced to pull out of Montreal," the former world number one said on her official website (www.mariasharapova.com).