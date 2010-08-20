Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:27 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open

Fri Aug 20, 2010 6:58pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American world number one Serena Williams has pulled out of the U.S. Open because she is still recovering from surgery on her right foot.

Williams, who won her 13th grand slam at Wimbledon earlier this year, cut her foot on broken glass at a restaurant in July and has not played since.

"It is with much frustration and deep sadness that I am having to pull out of the U.S. Open," Williams said on the tournament's website (www.usopen.org/). "My doctors have advised against my playing so that my foot can heal."

The U.S. Open begins August 30 at Flushing Meadows.

(Reporting by Simon Evans in Mason, Ohio; Editing by Frank Pingue)
 
<p>Serena Williams poses for photographers as she holds the winners trophy after defeating Russia's Vera Zvonareva (L) in the womens' singles final at the 2010 Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 3, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>