Johnson has no regrets about PGA, sees major title ahead

By Larry Fine

PARAMUS, New Jersey (Reuters) - Dustin Johnson said he would dust himself off and try all over again after winning a major amount of sympathy and confidence following his bittersweet PGA Championship this month.

Johnson was poised to join a three-way playoff at Whistling Straits when he walked off the last green until informed he had been handed a two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in a sand hazard on the 72nd hole of the championship.

The long-hitting, 26-year-old from South Carolina had hit his tee shot well beyond the ropes right of the fairway and, with spectators crowded around his ball, he thought his wayward drive had settled on trampled down dirt.

"The PGA was just an unfortunate situation," Johnson told reporters on Tuesday ahead of this week's Barclays tournament, the opening event of the U.S. PGA Tour's FedExCup playoffs.

"It wasn't hard to get over, because there's a lot of good things that I can take out of that week. I played really well coming down the stretch, making birdies when I needed to. So there's nothing bad that I can take from that week."

Johnson said the shock of missing out on the playoff won by Germany's Martin Kaymer over American Bubba Watson was eased by the outpouring of sympathy and support he received, and a restful week spent fishing.

"I've had a lot of good phone calls and a lot of good text messages from my peers and friends," he said. "And so I'm very happy the way I've handled it and the way it's been received."