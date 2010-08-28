Federer cements coaching arrangement with Annacone

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Roger Federer has agreed to hire Paul Annacone as his new coach after the pair hit it off during a one-month trial.

Federer said Annacone would join forces with Swiss Davis Cup captain Severin Luthi in coaching him.

"We've moved it from a test trial to integrating him into the team now, so that's going ahead," Federer told a news conference at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

American Annacone, best known as the former coach of Pete Sampras and Tim Henman, joined Federer's camp earlier this month and the pair enjoyed instant success when the Swiss won the Cincinnati Masters.

Federer said Annacone had agreed to work with him on a part-time basis during the U.S. Open, starting on Monday, and would be part of his regular team once he finished his current job with the British Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) in November.

"Obviously he has had stuff to do for the LTA here and he will have things to do obviously after the U.S. Open, which I'm cool about."

Federer has experimented with several different coaches over the years whenever he felt his game needed improvement.