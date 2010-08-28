Relaxed Nadal says winning the U.S. Open not an obsession

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal needs only the U.S. Open title to complete a career set of grand-slam titles but the relaxed Spaniard says he will never allow it to become an obsession.

The 24-year-old world number one goes into the final grand-slam event of 2010 with Wimbledon and the French Open already in the bag this year.

Though he has yet to go beyond the semi-finals in New York, Nadal said that he was already more than content with a career that has yielded eight grand-slam victories.

"I hope I have more chances to play well here and to have the chance to win, but without obsession," Nadal told a news conference at Flushing Meadows Saturday, two days before the start of the Open.

"I am more than happy with what I have at home, all the tournaments that I have won. It is more than I dreamt five or six years ago, so I am happy for that.

"Now I have the (desire) to improve my tennis to play well here, and that's what I am trying (to do) all the time."

The fast conditions at the U.S. Open have reduced some of the effect of Nadal's topspin, while injuries have often seen him arrive in New York at less than 100 percent.