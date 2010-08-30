Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:27 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Wozniacki wins New Haven title

Mon Aug 30, 2010 12:41pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Caroline Wozniacki finished off her preparations for next week's U.S. Open by capturing her second title in a week on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Dane, number one seed for the season's final grand slam, defeated Russia's Nadia Petrova 6-3 3-6 6-3 to win the New Haven Open crown.

It was the third year in a row that Wozniacki had won the title and came after she won the rain-delayed Rogers Cup in Montreal on Monday.

Wozniacki made the final of last year's U.S. Open and has been the form player on this year's U.S. hardcourt series. She will pocket a $1 million bonus as the leading points scorer if she wins at Flushing Meadows.

In the men's final at New Haven later on Saturday, Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky is due to meet Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.

(Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Tony Jimenez)
 
<p>Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates after defeating Vera Zvonareva of Russia in the rain delayed final at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best</p>