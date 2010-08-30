Clijsters takes a stroll down memory lane

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Returning to the scene of her greatest triumphs, Kim Clijsters looked like any ordinary working mom when she strolled into Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

It was kids' day and the National Tennis Center was packed to the rafters with young families keen to get an early look at the world's best players practicing before the last grand slam of the year starts on Monday.

If it was not for the camera crews and autograph hunters that followed her every step, Clijsters might easily have been mistaken for any other New Yorker, soaking up the atmosphere and joining in the excitement on a perfect summer's day.

But Clijsters is more than just another interested spectator. She is the defending women's champion, she is on a 14-match winning streak in New York and a source of inspiration to millions around the world.

The Belgian had won the title for the first time in 2005 but a wrist injury prevented her from defending her crown. She missed the following two years after taking time out to start a family.

Clijsters finally came back to New York last year and defied incredible odds to win her second title. Her celebrations on the Arthur Ashe center court with her toddler daughter Jada have become one of the enduring images of modern tennis.

But the events of last year have already become a blur to Clijsters. She remembers winning the final and getting her hands on the trophy but not much else.