Federer and Clijsters to lead parade of champions

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Switzerland's Roger Federer and Belgian Kim Clijsters are among five former champions in action on a busy opening day at the U.S. Open on Monday.

The pair will be joined by Americans Venus Williams and Andy Roddick in playing their opening matches on the Arthur Ashe center court while another former champion, Australian Lleyton Hewitt, begins his campaign on the Louis Armstrong stadium.

Federer won the men's championship five times on the trot from 2004 to 2008 but will not start the event as the defending champion after his loss to Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro in last year's final.

Del Potro is absent this year because of injury but another Argentine, Brian Dabul, will be in the spotlight when he faces Federer in the first round.

"Maybe there is an extra incentive for me to try to win it again after being two points away last year," Federer told reporters.

"It was a disappointing loss for me, I felt like that was one of the finals I should never have lost.

"At the end Del Potro played great and deserved the victory. It was a tough one to swallow."