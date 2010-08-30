No "ciao" for now, Italy's Schiavone having fun

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Francesca Schiavone may be at the twilight of her tennis career, but instead of fading into the sunset, the 30-year-old Italian is trying to navigate her way to a second grand slam title of the season.

Schiavone, who delighted crowds at Roland Garros earlier this year en route to a surprise maiden grand slam win at the French Open, has started to find success at a time when most of her peers have already walked away from the game.

But after easing through her first round match at the U.S. Open against Japan's Ayumi Morita on Monday, Schiavone said she is more focused on enjoying the game and pleasing fans.

"I'm 30 years old and I want to enjoy the people," she told reporters after her straight sets victory. "And I feel like the people enjoy me, and for me that's important."

In an age where the women's game is dominated by the heavy hitters, Schiavone revels in doing things differently. Against Morita, she relied heavily on her volley, winning a third of her points from the net.

For the Milanese player, "the beautiful game", as she calls it, is almost as important as winning itself.

"Who you are is the key to the emotion that you can give people," said Schiavone.