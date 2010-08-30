Battling Stosur dismisses talk of arm injury

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sam Stosur survived a tough examination of her title credentials at the U.S. Open on Monday and then shrugged off concerns that she could be hampered by a nagging right arm problem.

The fifth-seed Australian missed two recent tournaments because of the injury but showed no signs of a problem as she recovered to beat Russian Elena Vesnina 3-6 7-6 6-1 in a testing first-round battle.

The Australian, runner-up at the French Open in June, was struggling when Vesnina led by a set and a break of serve but stormed back to win after one hour 52 minutes.

"The arm is 100 percent fine again, so I am pleased with that progress, for sure," Stosur told reporters. "To now play another tight three setter and not have any problems (is good). Hopefully that's going to keep going that way."

World number 64 Vesnina had won their only previous meeting, in New Haven last year and the Russian, ranked as high as 22 just 10 months ago, broke in the eighth game before serving out for the opening set.

A big upset looked in the cards when Vesnina broke again in the opening game of the second set but that seemed to wake Stosur from her slumber and she broke straight back.

Stosur won 10 straight points as she broke to lead 3-1 but handed the break straight back when she double-faulted in the fifth game.