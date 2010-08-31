Azarenka looks to McEnroe for U.S. Open inspiration

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John McEnroe has become an unlikely source of inspiration to Belarussian U.S. Open contender Victoria Azarenka after they hit it off at a weekend practice session.

Azarenka, who is yet to win a grand slam title but is seeded 10th at Flushing Meadows, said the experience of hitting with the four-time U.S. Open champion had given her a boost heading into the last grand slam of the season.

"John McEnroe is great, he has a personality kind of close to mine," Azarenka told reporters after her 6-0 5-7 6-1 first-round win over Romania's Monica Niculescu on Monday.

"It was great to hit with him and he's still playing unbelievable tennis, chips and playing his forehand with great spin. It was a really great experience."

Azarenka said McEnroe even passed on a few tips about how to win at Flushing Meadows but she stopped short of saying she would copy some of his on-court antics, which earned him the nickname "superbrat."

"He said a few things about how to handle myself and he also said I could hit with him anytime," she said, "and I think I'll take the opportunity to do that again."

"I think we're both very demanding on ourselves. If you look at John McEnroe, he looks like he's losing but he's not. He stays focused and he's patient throughout a game.