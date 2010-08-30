Williams accentuates the positives in return to court

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Seven-times major winner Venus Williams is choosing to accentuate the positives in her return to competition at the U.S. Open after sitting out two months with a left knee injury.

Thrilled to be back on center stage inside Arthur Ashe Stadium for her first test since the Wimbledon quarter-finals, Williams dispatched Italy's Roberta Vinci 6-4 6-1 as the curtain went up on night action at the Open.

"This is the event to come to, you know, New York, the opening night of the U.S. Open," the 30-year-old Williams told reporters. "It's really an honor. I love doing it. I've had the opportunity on a lot of occasions. Everyone's watching."

Williams treated the opening night crowd to some of her trademark power, belting 10 aces, and a lacy black party dress with fringe on the bottom that befit the occasion.

While her look was picture-perfect, Williams was not sure her preparation would prove first rate.

"Not having played any matches wasn't ideal," she admitted. "Obviously, practice is so much different from a match. I felt like I was hitting well in practice, but to translate into a match is something completely different.

"But I think I handled it well and I'm just looking to build momentum going to the next matches."