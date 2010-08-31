Federer delights in repeating New York wonder shot

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Roger Federer, like a father asked to rate his children, does not like playing favorites when it comes to dissecting his most spectacular shots on the tennis court.

The Swiss added another gem to his extraordinary collection with a between-the-legs, back-to-the-net winner that left opponent Brian Dabul dumbfounded and delighted the center court crowd in his first round victory at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Last year, the five-time U.S. Open winner uncorked a similar shot that whizzed by Serbian Novak Djokovic standing at the net and gave Federer match point in their semi-final.

"What do you think?" Federer told reporters when asked whether Monday's shot was better than the 2009 missile that was dubbed "shot of the century" by scribes around the world.

ESPN TV, which was broadcasting the match in the United States, promoted a snap poll of viewers. Fifty-nine percent voted in favor of the new shot.

Federer was not so sure.

"You think this one was better? I don't know," he said. "Obviously the importance of last year's was probably a little bit more important. So obviously that has a little bit of an impact, too.