Mon 26 Dec 2016
Wednesday's order of play at the U.S. Open

Tue Aug 31, 2010 5:33pm EDT
 
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wednesday's order of play on the show courts on day three of the U.S. Open (prefix denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (Play begins 11 a.m.)

Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) v 21-Zheng Jie (China)

Not before 1 p.m.

4-Andy Murray (Britain) v Lukas Lacko (Slovakia)

3-Venus Williams (U.S.) v Rebecca Marino (Canada)

Not before 7 p.m.

2-Kim Clijsters (Belgium) v Sally Peers (Australia)

9-Andy Roddick (U.S.) v Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia)   Continued...
 