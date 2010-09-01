Victorious Ivanovic feels like a top player again

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A relaxed Ana Ivanovic stormed into the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday and said she finally feels like she is playing top-level tennis again.

The former world number one, who has dropped to 40th in the past year due to injuries and a loss of confidence, produced one of her best performances of late to crush 21st seed Zheng Jie of China 6-3 6-0 for a place in the last 32.

"I remember a couple years ago when I was here and I was saying, even though I'm number one I don't feel I'm playing as number one," Ivanovic told reporters. "But now I feel like I'm playing like a top 10 player, I have confidence that I can beat these players. That's huge for me."

Having hit the top of the rankings when she won the French Open in 2008, the Serb's game and confidence disintegrated and earlier this year she hit a low point of 65th.

But after teaming up with Heinz Gunthardt, who also coached former world number one Steffi Graf, her fortunes have begun to turn around.

Against Zheng, her forehand was working perfectly and her serve, which had been a serious problem, looked solid.

She hit 22 winners in all and showed no signs of the left foot injury that had caused her to retire from her last tournament in Cincinnati, where she reached the semi-finals.