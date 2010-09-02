Murray turns up heat as Roddick loses his cool

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Andy Murray sent an ominous warning to his U.S. Open rivals when he breezed through his first match at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday before home hope Andy Roddick made an undignified exit in the last match of the day.

In the women's draw, former champions Kim Clijsters and Venus Williams dazzled their opponents and charmed the crowds after Victoria Azarenka had sent a shiver through the tennis world when she fainted on court.

Roddick was outplayed by unseeded Serb Janko Tipsarevic but his 3-6 7-5 6-3 7-6 defeat was reduced to a footnote after the ninth seed's churlish rant with a line judge over a footfault that had no bearing on the result.

"In hindsight, did I let it go too far? Yeah, probably," Roddick later admitted.

Much earlier in the day, it was a tumble on one of the outside courts that sent pulses racing at the year's last grand slam.

Azarenka, in a black dress and playing when temperatures were at their hottest, was rushed to hospital after collapsing in a heap at the baseline during her second round match against Argentina's Gisela Dulko.

The Belarussian had succumbed to scorching heat at last year's Australian Open and there were fears she had been a victim of the extreme temperatures that had forced U.S. Open organizers to invoke their rarely used Extreme Weather Policy.