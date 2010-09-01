Schiavone wins all-Italian clash at U.S. Open

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French Open champion Francesca Schiavone eased through her all-Italian second-round encounter with a 6-2 6-1 win over Maria Elena Camerin at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The number six seed started her match confidently on the Grandstand court and needed just 65 minutes to eliminate the qualifier from Milan, who now lives in London.

Despite cruising into the third round of the year's last grand slam, Schiavone saw room for improvement after landing less than half of her first serves for the match.

"The serve I have to improve a little more - the percentage was a little bit low. But the backhand and forehand, going to the net, was good," she told reporters.

"I want to serve better, I want to play some more aggressive and defensive shots, I want to become much stronger and, from the baseline, go pushing to the net."

While temperatures remained high, the two Italians were sheltered from the sun for most of their match by the shadows of neighboring Louis Armstrong Stadium.

But while Camerin was able to dodge the sun, the world number 41 could not escape some attacking tennis from her fellow Italian, who cleverly mixed up her all-round game.