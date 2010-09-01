Berdych at a loss to explain early U.S. Open exit

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych was at a loss to explain his first-round U.S. Open exit at the hands of France's Michael Llodra on Wednesday.

The number seven seed, with a strong record in grand slams this season having also reached the French Open semi-finals, limped out at Flushing Meadows in straight sets 7-6 6-4 6-4.

"I don't know whether I played well or not today," he said afterwards. "I had no chance to realize whether I played well as I played just three or four times from the baseline. I had no chance to play on my terms.

"From my point of view, I don't even see what I could have done better or differently. I need to sit down with my coach who saw the match from the stands."

Llodra dominated the contest from the net and Berdych felt that tactic kept him from settling into a rhythm.

Left-hander Llodra won 60 out his 101 points from the net, giving Berdych just two break-point opportunities in the entire two hour, 26 minute match.

But Berdych refused to blame the hot temperatures for the result on the Grandstand court against an opponent who had previously beaten just one top-ten player this season, Robin Soderling, en route to a tournament win in Marseille.

"That had no affect on me at all," added Berdych. "I felt good in the morning and good in the warm-up. Of course, it was hot but that wasn't a problem."