Ranting Roddick ousted early by Tipsarevic at U.S. Open

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick stumbled to a bad-tempered early exit from his home grand slam on Wednesday, the American losing 3-6 7-5 6-3 7-6 to unseeded Serb Janko Tipsarevic in the final match of the day.

The 44th-ranked Tipsarevic served magnificently and peppered all areas of the court with winners, despite having both ankles wrapped in bandages, and clinched the fourth-set tiebreaker 7-4 with a reflex volley at the net to eliminate the ninth seed.

The Serbian sent down 16 aces, winning more than 80 percent of the points when he landed his first serve, and hammered home 66 winners.

Roddick, who went on a petulant rant in the third set when unsatisfied with a lineswoman's explanation of a foot fault called against him, entered the match with 36-9 Open record compared to a 2-6 mark at Flushing Meadows for the Serb.

The 2003 champion had calmed down enough after the contest to offer praise to his opponent, who also beat him with a fourth-set tiebreaker in the second round at Wimbledon in 2008.

"The Wimbledon match wasn't at that level," Roddick, the highest-ranked American in the men's draw, told reporters.

"He played great tonight. He played very high-risk and executed for four sets. I kept telling myself this has to have an expiration date on it."