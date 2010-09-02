Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:22 EST
Russian Zvonareva sees off Lisicki to reach third round

Thu Sep 2, 2010 1:08pm EDT
 
By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wimbledon runner-up Vera Zvonareva battled her way into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1 7-6 win over Germany's Sabine Lisicki Thursday.

The Russian seventh seed raced through the first set but world number 94 Lisicki served for the second before Zvonareva hit back to take it on the tiebreak.

Lisicki, playing only her fourth match since March because of an ankle injury, was outplayed in the first set as Zvonareva hit a series of winners on both wings.

The German found her form in the second set and served for it at 5-4 but Zvonareva broke back immediately and then pinched the tiebreak 7-5 to reach the last 32.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)
 
<p>Vera Zvonareva of Russia plays a shot to Sabine Lisicki of Germany during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>