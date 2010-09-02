Fish relishes high expectations at U.S. Open

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mardy Fish woke up to the news Thursday that his close friend Andy Roddick had bowed out of the U.S. Open prematurely and in acrimonious fashion.

Fish did not stay up late to watch fellow American Roddick get bounced from the tournament by Janko Tipsarevic since he had a second-round match of his own to prepare for.

Roddick's early demise raised the level of home expectation on Fish, who finished third behind Roger Federer and Andy Murray in the recent U.S. Open Series.

But the pressure does not appear to be getting to Fish, who breezed past Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in straight sets 7-5 6-0 6-2 Thursday.

"I feel like I've been the underdog in most matches in my career but I want to be the favorite and winning a lot," said Fish, who was a runner-up at Queen's and Cincinnati.

"I've never had myself in a grand slam as a guy that people talk about to really do well there. I think my summer has changed that."

Fish, who has lost 30 pounds (13.6 kg) since last season, is no stranger to expectation at Flushing Meadows, where an American man has not claimed the title since Roddick in 2003.