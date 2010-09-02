Beaten Davydenko planning radical action

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian sixth seed Nikolay Davydenko said he had thrown all his rackets in the bin and was considering going "somewhere to get my brain changed" after he was upended at the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The Masters Cup champion became the highest seed to fall in the men's event when he was thrashed 6-3 6-4 6-2 by Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the second round.

The usually consistent Davydenko was all at sea from the start and world number 38 Gasquet did not even have to play his best to clinch victory and a place in the last 32.

Davydenko said he had tried everything he could to improve but nothing worked.

"My serve was OK but my return was completely nowhere," he told reporters. "I destroyed myself. I had no confidence.

"I changed all my rackets every set and it didn't work. After the U.S. Open I will completely change my rackets. I just now threw all my old rackets into the garbage."

Davydenko missed 11 weeks earlier this year after breaking his left wrist and has only won back-to-back matches once since returning in June.