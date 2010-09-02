Underdogs gets their chance in limelight at U.S. Open

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - It looms as a mismatch of classic proportions. Andy Murray, the world number four and one of the favorites to win the U.S. Open title against Dustin Brown, a dreadlocked Jamaican ranked 123rd in the world.

When they enter Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday to play for a spot in the third round, the odds will be heavily stacked in the Briton's favor. Brown could be excused for feeling as though he was being fed to the lions.

Yet the Jamaican, who cannot afford a coach and spends most of his time battling it out in the German Bundesliga, does have one major advantage over his more Scottish opponent.

"Yeah, I've seen him on TV. I've seen that he's a very good returner," he said.

It may not be enough for him to pull off the upset, but it is more than Murray knows about Brown.

"I've heard about him," Murray said. "But I haven't seen him play, so another unknown opponent, really."

A victory for Murray will keep him on course for a possible semi-final showdown with world number one Rafa Nadal, who plays Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in Friday's feature night session at Flushing Meadows.