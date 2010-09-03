Battered Blake hopes tap energy from rowdy Open crowd

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rejuvenated by the familiar surroundings of the U.S. Open, New Yorker James Blake promised to deliver some inspired tennis if his broken-down body will allow him to compete at a higher level.

Blake, who defied a host of ailments to beat Canada's Peter Polansky 6-7 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Thursday, will need a full tank to deliver on his promise since he faces third seed Novak Djokovic in the third round.

But Blake, who is ranked 108th in the world and needed a wild card to get into the tournament, is hoping to feed off the hometown crowd's energy at Flushing Meadows, where he has made it to the quarter-finals twice before.

"When I come to the Open, there is definitely something different, some memories for me, some good feelings," he said. "Just the energy level from the crowd gets my feet moving a little better. I want to go on a good run for them."

The 30-year-old has been taking anti-inflammatories for a damaged knee since Wimbledon and is also dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries yet still pledged to play with a smile.

Despite the injury problems, Blake is confident his body will be able to handle the rigors of a run into the second week at the U.S. Open.

"You saw tonight there were some shots I was getting to that even some 21- and 22-year-olds might not have been getting to," he said. "But I feel great, my knee's feeling great."