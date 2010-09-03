Elena Dementieva moves into final 16 at U.S. Open

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Number 11 seed Elena Dementieva recovered from a first-set slump to continue her strong record against Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova with 7-5 6-2 win Friday.

It was the 16th career meeting in a decade between the two and the Russian took her tally of wins against Hantuchova to 12 on Arthur Ashe Stadium and earned a spot in the fourth round.

After days of clear skies and intense heat, there were a few spots of rain as the match began.

Dementieva elected to receive serve and the move paid off as she moved into a 2-0 lead before her game temporarily fell apart.

Her previously clean, crisp shots from the back of the court evaporated as she over-reached for her big groundstrokes and Hantuchova raced away with five unanswered games.

Dementieva finally stopped the rot when facing three set points to move within two games of Hantuchova, who still looked on course to win the set.

But the rain returned, a little heavier this time, and the players were taken off court for a few minutes .