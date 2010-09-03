Defending U.S. champion Clijsters overwhelms Kvitova

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kim Clijsters erased an early first-set deficit and put her hopes of defending her U.S. Open title back on track with a 6-3 6-0 win against Petra Kvitova on Friday that secured the Belgian a spot in the fourth round.

The second seed's hopes of extending her winning streak at Flushing Meadows to 17 matches took a dent when she dropped to a 3-0 deficit against her Czech opponent.

But Kvitova, who knocked out then number one seed Dinara Safina from last year's U.S. Open, lacked the consistency to pull off another major shock.

The left-hander failed to win a single game after her quick start as Clijsters rounded things off in the style by winning 12 straight games