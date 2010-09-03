Rain delays play at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Play was suspended at the U.S. Open on Friday as light rain fell at Flushing Meadows following four straight days of sunshine and intense heat.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium match between fourth-seeded Andy Murray and unseeded Jamaican Dustin Brown was 2-1 on serve with the Briton leading when tournament referee Brian Earley sent them to the locker room to wait for the skies to clear.

Earlier, second-seeded defending champion Kim Clijsters of Belgium dismissed 27th seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, and 12th-seeded Russian Elena Dementieva advanced past Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia on the center court.

Rainy weather was in the forecast for later in the day as Hurricane Earl swirled up the U.S. eastern seaboard.