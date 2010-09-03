Murray outshines Jamaican to reach third round

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fourth-seeded Andy Murray of Britain dodged some rain drops and some sizzling serves before quickly reaching the third round by outshining Jamaican Dustin Brown 7-5 6-3 6-0 at the U.S. Open Friday.

Murray ended a briefly rain-delayed opening set against the 123rd-ranked Brown with the first service break coming against the big-swinging Jamaican in the 12th game. The Scot sailed through from there with the loss of just three more games.

"I never played against him before so the start of the match was very interesting," the 23-year-old Murray told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd after the 85-minute demolition.

"He went for his shots huge, serving big and hitting fun shots so I was glad to get off in straight sets."

A short rain delay sent Brown and Murray to the locker room at 2-1 in favor of Murray during the opening set in the first taste of some expected bad weather as Hurricane Earl advances up the U.S. eastern seaboard.

The 6-foot, 5-inch (1.96 meter) Brown, sporting the look of a beachcomber in a sleeveless white shirt, baggy shorts and dreadlocks flying, played a slam-bam style with five aces in the first set.

The games raced by on serve until the German-born Brown netted a running forehand to hand Murray the first set.