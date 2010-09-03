Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:21 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Big-serving Isner aces his way into third round

Fri Sep 3, 2010 4:55pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Big-serving American John Isner banged down 24 aces on his way to a 6-3 3-6 7-6 6-4 victory over Marco Chiudinelli of Switzerland on Friday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The number 18 seed recovered from a second-set lapse to see off the world number 63 in a little under three hours.

Just over two weeks after turning his right ankle in a warm-up event, Isner looked concerned when he dropped the second set to a resilient Chiudinelli.

But the American snatched the third-set tiebreak 9-7 and then broke in the ninth game of the fourth before serving out to set up a meeting with Russian 12th seed Mikhail Youzhny or Dudi Sela of Israel.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)
 
<p>John Isner of the U.S. leaves the court because of a rain delay during his match against Marco Chiudinelli of Switzerland at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>